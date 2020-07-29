American Research & Management Co. Sells 471 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

