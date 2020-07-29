American Research & Management Co. Sells 650 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Stryker by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 73.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Stryker by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Stryker by 27.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 28,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.63. The stock had a trading volume of 55,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.22.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

