American Research & Management Co. Trims Stock Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S makes up 1.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 196,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,931. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.15. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research firms have commented on NSRGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

