Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.99 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will report sales of $9.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.02 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $41.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.22 billion to $41.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.97 billion to $45.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. 319,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700,494. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

