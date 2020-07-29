Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. 70,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 4.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 5.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

