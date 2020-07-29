Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,749. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after buying an additional 54,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

