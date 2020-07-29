Analysts Anticipate Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neenah will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter. Neenah had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. 2,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $803.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neenah by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 85,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Neenah by 108.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 609.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

