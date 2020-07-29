Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.50. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,399. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $225,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 593,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

