Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) declared a dividend on Monday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 million and a P/E ratio of 7.38. Anexo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Get Anexo Group alerts:

ANX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Anexo Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Anexo Group in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.