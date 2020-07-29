Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $19.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by $2.40. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.31.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

