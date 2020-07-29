Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.22 and last traded at $53.00, approximately 81,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 770,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

