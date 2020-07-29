Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 85.52%.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arlington Asset Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

