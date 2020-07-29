Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 67,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 66,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,359,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,018,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.