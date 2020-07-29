Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 2,657 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 58.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.97. 30,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,096. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $420.99. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $14,853,000 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

