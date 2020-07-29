Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,257.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $5,670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 672,196 shares of company stock valued at $123,019,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.78. The company had a trading volume of 175,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,061.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

