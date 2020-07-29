Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 585 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.16. 444,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,994,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

