Ashford (AINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ashford from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.