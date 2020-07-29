Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

AI opened at C$10.69 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$6.72 and a one year high of C$14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a quick ratio of 111.42 and a current ratio of 111.46.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AI. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.77 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities cut Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

