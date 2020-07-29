Australian REIT Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.05.

Get Australian REIT Income Fund alerts:

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.