Australian REIT Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.
Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.05.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
