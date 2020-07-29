Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$18.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised Auto Prop Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

