Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.5% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $10.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 205,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,727. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.41. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

