Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE:BAD opened at C$29.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Badger Daylighting has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.69.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$136.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Daylighting will post 1.7499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,518,400.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

