Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. Barnes Group also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.22-0.32 EPS.

Shares of B stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on B. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Barnes Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.57.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

