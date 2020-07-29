Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Position Lowered by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,377,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. 136,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,635. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

