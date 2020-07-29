Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $8.53 on Wednesday, reaching $184.80. The stock had a trading volume of 565,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $183.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

