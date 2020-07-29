Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 109,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,513. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.