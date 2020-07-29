Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,912,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 619,794 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,904 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10,430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,656 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,860,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 53,354 shares during the last quarter.

IWX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. 1,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $59.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

