Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NUMV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.