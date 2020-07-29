Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 329 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 220,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 9,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 262,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,622,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,641,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 193,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.52.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.53. 73,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,056. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.