Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 924 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,149,000 after buying an additional 416,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 909,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,660,400. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

