Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.86. The company had a trading volume of 138,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,274. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.27 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.63 and its 200 day moving average is $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $232.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.04.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.