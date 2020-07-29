Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,643.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.64. 301,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.