Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,542 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 4.59% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $29,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,476. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

