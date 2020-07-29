Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,208. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

