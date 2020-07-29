Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in American Tower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $3,903,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 437,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,524,000 after buying an additional 114,751 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $269.59. 71,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,683. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $269.73. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day moving average of $243.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

