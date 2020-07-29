Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $13.07 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

IWN stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.06. 34,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

