Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $30.67 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $326.08. 74,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,763. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.11 and a 200 day moving average of $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

