Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $46.74 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $46,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 92,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,450. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

