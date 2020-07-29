Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,629.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $25.26 on Wednesday, hitting $1,525.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,470.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,375.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

