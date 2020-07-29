Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $78.81 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,137 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 2.92% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $78,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,185,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $115.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.