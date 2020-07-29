Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IWF stock traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $203.15. 31,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,303. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

