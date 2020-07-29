Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 434.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. 122,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,688. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

