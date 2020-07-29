Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $11.05 on Wednesday, hitting $419.67. 207,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,014,714. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

