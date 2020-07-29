Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 209.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,703 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,802,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 703,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after acquiring an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,682,000.

ESGD traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

