Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,114 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $27,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,197,014. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

