Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 634.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 134,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.40. 205,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.41. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.