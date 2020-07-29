Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,986 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,922,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 1,624,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,375,359. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

