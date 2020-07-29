Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,135 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,135 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $69,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 69,698 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,740,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,236,000 after acquiring an additional 943,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

