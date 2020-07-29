Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,479 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 3.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $31,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,585,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

