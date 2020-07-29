Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,065,000 after purchasing an additional 367,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $224.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,654. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $225.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,475. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

